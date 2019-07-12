CHESS #1359

The world champion won his eighth successive tournament, taking the Zagreb leg of the Grand Chess Tour. Magnus Carlsen’s score of 8 from 11 games takes him to 2882 on the rating list.

That does suggest that 2900 is a distinct possibility if his annus mirabilis continues. Wesley So (7) took second place, clear of Levon Aronian and Fabiano Caruana (both 6). Early leader Ian Nepomniachtchi (5.5) started with 3/3 and petered off, losing his final game to Anish Giri (5.5), who thanked his laptop after winning! Viswanathan Anand ended on 4.5, after losses to Nepomniachtchi and ...