CHESS #1361

Last week saw an enormous amount of chess activity. Nearly 9,000 games were added to databases from various events. The Riga Grand Prix had Shakhriyar Mamedyarov beating Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in an epic final. Mamedyarov won in Armageddon after they were tied 4-4.

MVL and “Shakh” both receive eight Grand Prix points. The Biel Festival combines rapid, blitz and classical. It’s a strong field with eight strong GMs playing 28 games in round robins (7 classical, 7 rapid and 14 blitz). The weights are three points for a classical win, one for a draw; rapid two points ...