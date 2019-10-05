CHESS #1371

The World Cup finals and the Third-place match both remain dead-locked, with tiebreaks to come. In the finals, Ding Liren opened his account with a superb win in Game Two. But Teimour Radjabov bounced back with an equally impressive effort in Game Three after Ding apparently mixed up his prep.

Both are playing high-quality chess in their seventh successive mini-match. While neither player would be at “maximum tension”, since they’ve both booked a Candidates spot, there is a fair amount of prize money at stake. The winner gets $110,000 while the runner up gets $80,000. ...