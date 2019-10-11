CHESS #1372

There are two rounds to go at the World Youth Championships in Mumbai and it’s impossible to call the winners in any section. In the U-18 Open, R Praggnanandhaa (7.5/9) has a narrow lead over Shant Sargsyan (7), with Aryan Gholami, Aditya Mittal and Mitrabha Guha (all 6.5) in striking distance. In the Under-16 Opens, Aronyak Ghosh, Hans Niemann and Rudik Madaryan (7 points each) are tied.

Aydin Suleymanli (7.5) is the sole leader in the U-14 Open. He’s half-a-point ahead of R Abhinandan and L Srihari (both 7). Polina Shuvalova (7) leads the U-18 Girls with a group of four, ...