CHESS #1384

The Women’s title match moved to Vladivostok for the second half. The score remains tied at one win each for world champion Ju Wenjun and challenger Aleksandra Goryachkina after seven games. There are five games left at classical time controls and no obvious favourite.

It’s been a very hard fought match with very long games. Both sides have missed some chances and both decisions came in long, difficult endgames. Ju struck first by winning Game 4 and Goryachkina equalised in Game 5. If this match goes into tiebreaks, Ju would be favoured because she’s a very good rapid ...