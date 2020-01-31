CHESS #1386

Fabiano Caruana produced a standout performance to take the Tata Steel with a round to spare. “Don Fabi” scored 10 points from 13 rounds for a 2945 performance with an incredible unbeaten plus seven result. Magnus Carlsen (8) came in second with Wesley So (7.5) in third. Two young GMs, Jordan Van Foreest and Daniil Dubov (both 7), shared fourth-fifth.

Caruana gains 20 Elo for this result. He would be the obvious favourite for the Candidates, which starts on March 15 in Yekaterinberg. The even younger Alireza Firouzja finished on 6.5 after leading the field for a while. ...