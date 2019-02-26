China & India: The threat of populist nationalism

Continued growth will put pressure on both China and India to liberalise further and become more market-oriented. Almost inevitably, this will make them look more like successful advanced economies, making global engagement and dialogue easier. Much slower growth, though, could lead them in more worrisome directions.

Leaders have an alternative to moving toward a liberal open-access society. And that is to exploit the populist nationalistic fervor that is latent in every society, especially as economic fears grow and disenchantment with the corrupt traditional elite increases. Both ...