Climate change: Cost and effect

India in a Warming World: Integrating Climate Change and Development Author: Navroz K Dubash (ed) Publisher:Oxford University Press Price: Rs 1,846 Pages: 576 Spread over 25 chapters and 576 pages, including detailed references and a nicely done index, this is clearly a unique volume on India’s flirtations with climate change and among the most important on environment policy in India.

For this reviewer climate change and global warming are evident realities that are quickly gathering momentum, and it is also apparent that India is not ready to ...