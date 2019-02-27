Contours of the 'Asian Century'

THE FUTURE IS ASIAN: Global order in the twenty-first century Parag Khanna Hachette India Pages: 433, Price: Rs 699 Writing with facility, using a wealth of statistics and provocative arguments, Parag Khanna enthuses about a dynamic Asia going into the global lead. Stretching from the Red Sea to Japan, Australia and New Zealand, Asia includes most of the world’s largest countries and advanced economies.

Asia has most of the world’s cities, foreign exchange reserves, largest banks, technology and industrial companies and armies. Singapore and Japan ...