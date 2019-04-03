Corporate titans and their feet of clay

Crash: Lessons from the entry and exit of CEOs R Gopalakrishnan Portfolio Penguin, Rs 499, 280 pages Many bigwigs in the Indian banking sector have seen their reputations scarred over the past year for transgressions ranging from corruption to dereliction of duty.

For ordinary citizens conditioned to regard corporate kingpins as demigods, their fall from grace causes as much wonder as news of their outsized pay packets and glitzy lifestyles. Against this backdrop, R Gopalakrishnan, former executive director at Tata Sons, has penned a timely book, replete with case studies, on ...