Creepy cinema

After missing out on the Telluride Film Festival, I decided to go to the Telluride Horror Show, a three-day event showcasing the latest movies from across the world in the always excellent genres of horror and thriller. Instead of the 30-minute flight from Denver, I decided to take the road, a six-hour drive past some of the most scenic spots of the US.

Through the 530-km distance, snow-capped peaks were my constant companion. Apart from gazing at the truly magnificent mountains of Telluride, I managed to watch a few movies at the event, which was packed to the rafters in each show. Most of ...