Dalit illusions

August 29 marked a year since Maharashtra police arrested civil rights activist Anand Teltumbde, along with some others, for his alleged role in the Bhima Koregaon violence of January 2018, and claimed they were investigating him in a purported Maoist plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is currently on bail.

Mr Teltumbde is one of India’s foremost public intellectuals. He has spent long years in the corporate world, taught management at some of the country’s premier institutes, including the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. He has an engineering ...