Dealing with deadlines

Each one of us is familiar with the sword hanging over our heads: The deadline.

While some of us are terrified of it, others thrive when they are time-bound to complete a task. But what if you were told that you had to deliver well before the deadline? Would it scare you or make you more efficient in terms of delivery? Can a deadline before the true deadline exhibit distinct team dynamics that may set you up for success? Brooklyn-based writer, editor, and journalist, Christopher Cox, who has written extensively on politics, business, and science, presents surprising findings in his ...