Decoding the bill on surrogacy

A heartwarming story came out of the Berlin Zoo recently. A pair of male king penguins, Skip and Ping, had adopted an egg and were busy hatching it. Skip and Ping are a couple, and earlier, too, they had shown their obvious desire to start a family by nurturing objects like a rock or a fish.

Seeing their eagerness to become parents, the zoo authorities gave them an egg laid by a female penguin. Since then, one of them has been incubating it by covering it with his stomach. It is not known if the egg is a fertilised one, but if it is, the two gay penguins could soon become the proud parents ...