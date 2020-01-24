Delhi's art musings

My friend, sculptor K S Radhakrishnan, a former student of the legendary modernist Ramkinkar Baij of Santiniketan, has bequeathed the capital an exhibition celebrating 100 years of its art school, Kala Bhavana. Rabindranath Tagore's university was one of the most vocal exponents for the creation of a new art idiom, and there could have been no better person than Radhakrishnan to lend it heft.

On view at Ojas Art, Radhakrishnan's previous curatorial outing celebrated Baij's practice at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. Baij's most significant works in the city ...