Delhi's iconic PVR Priya makes a comeback after revamp with giant screen

PVR Priya may have just pulled off more comebacks than acting greats do in the see-saw world of cinema.

From starting out as one of New Delhi’s iconic single screens in 1978 to a makeover in 1990 followed by an embrace of brand Priya Village Roadshow (PVR) in the late 90s, the South Delhi theatre was reopened on Wednesday with a gigantic new screen designed by its own proprietary technology. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the cinema in its new avatar that boasts the PVR P(XL) technology — becoming the first in the capital and ninth overall in India to ...