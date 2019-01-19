Demigod deified

Here’s a question you would never find at a pub quiz: what’s common between Tamil filmmakers like S Shankar, P Vasu, Pa Ranjith and Karthik Subbaraj? In the past 14 years or so, they have all tried to capture in a sleek bottle that human epitome of on-screen lightning: Rajinikanth.

After Shankar’s Sivaji, Subbaraj’s recent Pongal release, Petta, provided me the most joyous experience of watching Rajinikanth in pristine form. Rajinikanth needs to be commended for letting millennials like Subbaraj and music director Anirudh Ravichander give him the demigod treatment his ...