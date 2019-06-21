Dystopia days

The chill factor of dystopian novels or films derives from their stark probability. The best of them seem prophetic and eerily proximate, because we see the germs of their horror in the cultural, technological and ideological trends of our times.

We are fascinated by the disturbing vision of a society of the future, because we can feel it incubating right here in our midst. Leila, the Netflix series streaming now, belongs to that genre of fiction. Directed by Deepa Mehta, and based on a novel of the same name by Prayaag Akbar, it is set in 2047 — a hundred years after India ...