Economists: Masters of the universe

It has been over 11 years since Lehman Brothers, one of the largest investment banks on Wall Street, filed for bankruptcy and practically threatened to pull down the entire global financial system. Though the damage was contained with active policy intervention, economic recovery remained feeble, and the subdued economic performance is now shaping politics in many countries.

But the global economy is losing momentum again. The European Central Bank, for example, is restarting its asset purchase programme just months after it stopped the last installment of quantitative easing, and US ...