Election non-issues

The thing that is immediately striking is the absence during campaigning of real issues affecting the electorate. The single most important political subject in the United Kingdom is the National Health Service. It is funded and operated by the state and provides primary and emergency healthcare to all people in the country (not just all citizens) for free.

A couple of years ago, I was in London and broke my leg and was cared for in a way that was superior to the best healthcare in India. The UK is proud of this service and rightly so. Similarly, in the US, the two policies of Medicare ...