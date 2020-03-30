Employment beyond the data

How does one understand employment in a country as diverse and complex as India? You study data and policies on employment, right? Wrong. To understand employment one has to understand the economy first. And employment is an outcome that can best be understood in the context of the economy and even demography.

And that is where this book, Employment in India, does not score. Since independence, the Indian economy has been growing at rates moderately high, to slow, to high, and back to moderate in recent times. Inadequate employment opportunities have been generated throughout ...