Feeble to formidable

I was watching bits of the match that India is playing against Bangladesh in Indore. At some point I switched off because it was too boring. That is to say, India was dominating totally as has been our team’s wont in the recent past.

There was a statistic on the screen that said that we had won something like our last dozen or so series at home, which was a record. But I am not referring merely to our capacity while we play on the dirt tracks in India (though on recent evidence it appears that this is changing and our pitches seem to be getting more bouncy). We also have a very ...