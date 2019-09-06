Flexing and filmmaking

The hairspray-caked, spandex-skinned world of women’s wrestling in 1980s America is the home of GLOW, a fictionalised history of the low-budget show Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling which once ran on cable TV there.

Since the series debuted on Netflix in 2017, its creators Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive have used a high-octane sport often accused of being “fake” to bring up very real stereotypes including of race, gender and sexuality. The ringside view is of exaggerated rivalries and make-up, while backstage there are subtler conflicts and the debris of fatigued ...