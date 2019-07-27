For the people

As some readers may know, because I have written about it here before, I cycle around. When I go to work it is usually or often on the bike. It is cheap, healthy and above all it does not contribute to climate change.

I sold the car that I have (though my wife has hers) and do not think I will ever get another, and certainly not another that has an internal combustion engine. If India allows easy import of Tesla’s electric vehicles, I might consider getting one of those, though heaven knows how it will fare on our roads. I try and take public transport wherever it is available. ...