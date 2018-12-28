From Theresa May to Adityanath, women and men who made 2018 interesting

ELON MUSK No filter Elon Musk’s exalted status suffered some blows this year as, tweet by tweet, the SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO gave readers the sense that he was a man in meltdown.

It all started when Musk took issue with news articles that challenged Tesla’s performance and, instead of countering with relevant facts or figures, declared plans to launch a service that rated the credibility of journalists and news publications. The intimidation of journalists continued when in another tweet he called a reporter a “pedo” (paedophile), ...