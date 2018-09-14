Fruit of labour

We know that wine is most commonly made from grapes, that grapes are the fruit of the common grape vine (scientific name: vitis vinifera), and that wine grapes differ from table grapes in terms of sugar-acid balance and flavour characteristics.

The uninitiated would be amazed to know that there are between 5,000 and 10,000 varieties of vitis vinifera — 1,368 have been described in a recent book co-authored by British Master of Wine Jancis Robinson — but only a few are used to make wine in commercial quantities. Of these, about 30 varietals make up 90 per cent of the wines ...