Wine and aphorisms

The Latin phrase “in vino veritas” (in wine there is truth) is attributed to Pliny the Elder, a remarkable Roman author, naturalist and army/navy commander who lived in the 1st century AD, and who died in the volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79.

Let's face it, when one has had a bit to drink (whether wine or any alcoholic beverage), one is less inhibited and more forthcoming than when one is sober. Which is why the ancients always reconsidered any decision made when “in one’s cups” — and, one is told, also re-examined decisions made when sober ...