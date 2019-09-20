'Gay Icons of India' is replete with generalisations and stereotypes

On September 6, 2018, the Supreme Court of India read down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code which had been used until then to criminalise sexual intimacy between same-sex partners, discriminate against people who identify as LGBTQIA+, and expose them to domestic violence as well as police brutality.

The first anniversary of that judgement has just passed, so there is tremendous excitement about Hoshang Merchant and Akshaya K Rath’s book, Gay Icons of India. This book honours the memory of India’s gay icons who did not live long enough to bask in the joy of that landmark ...