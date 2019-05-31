Generic corruption

Bottle of Lies: The Inside Story of the Generic Drug Boom Katherine Eban HarperCollins 482 pages, price not stated One of India’s top pharmaceutical companies, Ranbaxy, its promoters and management defrauded the public, faked records, misrepresented facts, lied to authorities, forged scientific and safety records, cut corners around global regulatory regimes, all to knowingly sell sub-standard medicines, threatening lives across countries and continents.

For years. The only reason we know of it today is on account of a conscientious whistleblower employee who ...