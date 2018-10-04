Girls, uninterrupted

Wonder Girls Success Stories Of Millennials Who Fought To Do It Their Way Varsha Adusumilli Juggernaut 256 pages, Rs 299 Spanglish, a 2004 American rom-com, opens with the gentle voice of the protagonist declaring: “Most influential person: My mother. No contest.” The statement is part of the application essay she is writing to the dean of Princeton University.

As the opening scene of Spanglish shows, inspiration can flow from the most commonplace of sources. It highlights the central point of Varsha Adusumilli’s book, that there are many role models who ...