Governing on a sticky wicket

Not Just a Nightwatchman Author: Vinod Rai Publisher: Rupa Pages: 218 Price: Rs 595 Vinod Rai and I have known each other since 1967. He was two years senior to me in Hindu College in Delhi University and had the privilege of “ragging” me, albeit in the civilised and gentlemanly manner that he is known for. This is his third book.

The first was about his time as the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG). The second was on issues in governance. This one is about his time running the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) as the chairman of the Supreme ...