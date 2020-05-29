Gunjan Veda's book seeks to break caste through sunlit stories from India

In India, it is a common practice to segregate the utensils used by the household help from those of family members. The implicit bias and hostility of this act is barely acknowledged by those of us (most of us, one might assume) who do have odd bits of crockery demarcated for domestic staff.

Author Gunjan Veda confronts her own prejudices in the hesitant but brave epilogue of her book The Museum of Broken Tea Cups: Postcards from India’s Margins, published in February this year. She admits that in her own home, there has always been a separate glass for the help — labourers, ...