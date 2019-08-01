Half-hearted angst

The jacket of Salman Khurshid’s new book proclaims that “Visible Muslim, Invisible Citizen explains Islam to those non-Muslims who do not know enough about it, places the identity of the Indian Muslim in the context of Indian democracy, and deciphers the Muslim mind in social and political contexts, beyond theology.” Only a man with credentials as impressive as Mr Khurshid’s could venture to write a book so ambitious in scope.

He is an illustrious Muslim politician who has served the Government of India on multiple occasions, holding important portfolios such as ...