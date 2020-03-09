Harmonic nationalism

Towards the end of this compelling volume, Lakshmi Subramanian touches on the after-life of Gandhi’s music. She mentions the compositions inspired by Gandhi, including Raga Mohan Kaus by Ravi Shankar and Kumar Gandharva’s Gandhi Malhar. These are commemorative and classical.

Also interesting — and this touches on the popular power of Gandhi’s music — is the everyday memory. I recall a family elder who never listened to any music. But he made an exception for Gandhi’s favourite Ram Dhun. He liked it so much that he possessed two copies of the 78 rpm vinyl ...