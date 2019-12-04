HDFC Bank's net banking, mobile app services restored after two days

The net banking and mobile banking app services of Bank, the country’s largest private banker, have been restored after two days of outages. The bank’s customers had not been able to access these services from at least 10 am on Monday to early morning on Wednesday.

Experts attributed the technical glitch to a heavy load on the banks’ server as Monday was the first working day of December and also a payday. According to them, this may not be a hacking incident.

Many Bank customers took to microblogging site Twitter to complain about the snag. Some said they were more perturbed because the outage had come on their payday and they were not able to access salaries. Some also complained that their scheduled payments were failing because of the glitch.

Bank on Tuesday apologised for the “technical glitch” that led to customers not being able to access net banking and the mobile banking app. It also assured customers that there was nothing to worry about.

"Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our net banking and Mobile Banking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we’re confident we’ll be able to restore services shortly. While we deeply regret the inconvenience caused, there’s no cause for undue concern," read the tweet.

This is not the first time that the lender’s customers have faced such an issue. A year ago, the bank had launched a new version of its mobile banking application. But its customers struggled to log in and the bank was forced to withdraw the new application and restore the old one.

has 45 million customers. According to a presentation on its website, nearly 92 per cent of the transactions initiated by its customers take place on internet and mobile services. Only four per cent of transactions are done at branches.