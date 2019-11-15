He hasn't had a decent song in years, but Elton John now has a great book

It has been years since Elton John has written a great song. Like, say, Paul McCartney or the Rolling Stones, John’s later output reminds us that rock music is a young man’s game. Unlike McCartney or the Stones, however, he hasn’t even kept up a great concert presence.

I saw him live in the eighties and he was pretty damned good. But the one show I have seen in this century was dismal. His voice is not what it used to be and you had the distinct sense that if he did not pause between songs, you would think that the entire show consisted of one very long song. On ...