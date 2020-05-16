How a campaign is following startup model to feed millions during lockdown

Reports suggest that civil society has outperformed the state in helping to feed India’s poorest during the ongoing lockdown. Social media are full of inspirational stories of individuals and NGOs who are ensuring nobody goes hungry. Among them, one stands out for its extraordinary growth story: KVN Foundation.

Like so many others, K Ganesh, Juggy Marwaha and Venkat K Narayana of Bangalore-based KVN Foundation started by dishing out a modest 500 free meals on March 28 in the FeedMyBangalore campaign. Eighteen days later, they were serving one million meals a day. On May 7, ...