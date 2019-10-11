How Pichwai evolved from idol backdrop to prized artwork in modern homes

A bunch of men, old and young, sit sprawled on a marbled floor in a studio located a little over an hour's drive from Udaipur, Rajasthan. Some pore over sketches that look like close-ups of a map. Others are focused on ensuring the uniformity of the dots they are making on cloth.

While some have mastered making gopis’ faces, others say their expertise lies in creating cows, or mixing stone and mineral colours when required. These are Pichwai artists. The art form is best understood as a meticulously detailed, hand-painted textile hung behind the idol of Shrinathji, the ...