'In the end, it all works'

With growing globalisation and the tendency of mid-level and senior leadership to work across geographies, the cultural context of one's job is as important to corporate success as other factors. In the book under review, Aarti Kelshikar offers a bird's eye view of the uniquely Indian aspects that define and sometimes mar such prospects for those moving to India for work.

From attitudes to hierarchy to work-life balance, Ms Kelshikar probes dominant modes of action and reaction among Indians and how a knowledge of these can help the expat find success here. The book is breezy ...