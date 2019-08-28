In the line of fire

"The one-horned rhinoceros is endemic to Assam. The rhinoceros is also known for its thick skin. Over the years, I too have become thick-skinned, I think,” writes Teresa Rehman.

Her new book Bulletproof is a first-person account of her experiences as a journalist in Guwahati, reporting on conflict in the north-eastern states of India. This work spans over two decades, and has won several awards. Her book is worth reading for its nuanced exploration of a region that is under-reported and widely misrepresented. Instead of merely compiling the most exciting stories of her ...