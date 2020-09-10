India: From self-important to important

One of the reasons I declined accepting the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) when I was selected was the wise words of an avuncular and highly-regarded IFS officer whom I approached for advice.

He said, “India today is more self-important than it is important. We have an exaggerated notion of ourselves on the global stage, so we are just another one among 180-odd countries in the world.” Today’s India is more important than it is self- important and The India Way is a brilliant and timely treatise that charts a remarkable blueprint in a world that is both nationalistic ...