India from the archives

Like other social sciences, history has also become victim of two post-1945 trends. One is the transformation of the expert into a popular writer. The other is the transformation of the popular writer into a expert. This, in turn, has had two other consequences.

One is the emergence of the generalised history where details are ignored as a nuisance. The other is the submergence of the real scholar in a murky pond of charlatans. That, regrettably, includes people like me and my friends. Without overtly seeking to do so, this book somewhat corrects that imbalance. Until he retired, the author ...