India's civil-military friction

The Absent Dialogue: Politicians, Bureaucrats and the Military in India Author: Anit Mukherjee Publisher: Oxford University Press Price: Rs 1,100 Pages: 313 Relations between India’s military and its civilian elite – the political class and the bureaucracy – have always been tinged with suspicion, well before army chief General V K Singh took the government to court in 2012 over his date of birth (and, therefore, retirement).

The day General Singh filed his case, the government was rattled by reports that an army battalion was moving from Hisar ...