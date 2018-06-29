It's only football

The U Bahns were not stopping at Brandenburger Tor, the nearest station to the iconic Brandenburg Gate in central Berlin where one of the few public screenings of the World Cup match was taking place, on Wednesday afternoon. Eager German fans, some wearing the country’s red-yellow-black tricolour around their shoulders or painted on their cheek, did not seem to mind.

Getting off at nearby stations such as Friedrichstrasse, most covered the last stretch on foot and waited patiently for the security check before being admitted to the large viewing area. After their shock defeat ...