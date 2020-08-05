Jinnah's tragedy

Catastrophic events incubate their own revisionist histories. The partition of India — its attendant bloodbath, the portfolio of unresolved issues and legacy of mistrust and hostility — is a case in point.

Earlier narratives were linear: The two-nation theory of the Muslim League led to the partition. In Pakistan this was intrinsic to its founding ideology — that Muslims had always sought a separate homeland and Qaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the leader who steered this aspiration to its destiny in the form of separate nationhood. The partition debate and the Jinnah ...