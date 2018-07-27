Kohli's final frontier

On Friday, five days before the first England-India Test gets underway in Birmingham, temperatures at Chelmsford, where the Indian team is playing a tour game, touched 31 degrees Celsius. It was the hottest day of the English summer, which is turning out to be quite Indian in more ways than one, as both sides get ready for five gruelling back-to-back Test matches.

A summer of spin When the sun shines, drying up the air, and all moisture is sucked out of English pitches, there is no swing. The new ball will do something for a session or two, but spin is definitely on the mind of ...