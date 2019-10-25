Kolkata's unusually respectful and discerning attitude to art and artists

What classical music is to Chennai, art is to Kolkata. The Bengali viewer’s natural gravitation towards visual art is manifest in their veneration of Jamini Roy and Nandalal Bose — artists even the humblest homes aspire to.

Senior generations would invariably have these and works by a profusion of artists on their walls in a departure from their peers in Mumbai or Delhi where art is identified with the signature, the size and the value: in each case, the bigger being better. Bengali artists veered towards context and were identified with the idea of nation building, and their ...