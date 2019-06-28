Learning to be vulnerable

Early in Amitav Ghosh’s new novel Gun Island, the first-person narrator Dinanath Datta, a Brooklyn-based dealer in rare books, suffers a disappointment in love and is advised by his therapist to not be vulnerable. “Don’t set yourself up to fail, yet again,” he is told.

A strange turn of events, however, sets him on an extraordinary journey during which he is compelled to be vulnerable again — and he rediscovers love. This process, in a way, is also a critique of western concepts of rationality and realistic narrative that Mr Ghosh seems to eschew in this book, ...