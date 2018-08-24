Leaving a mark

If Indian printmakers were asked to name one person who has most influenced their career, chances are they would point to Krishna Reddy, who not only trained many of them, but whose technique of viscosity printmaking has been his singular contribution to the practice while simultaneously making it cheaper.

It has long been a grudge that not only is a printmaker’s medium usually more expensive than that of a painter’s (this generalisation is not always true), the returns are a minuscule of what other artists might expect (this is usually true). While some printmakers have broken ...