Lockdown taught the poor atmanirbharta

As India marks the first anniversary of the dreadful nationwide lockdown imposed on March 24, 2020, it is time to reflect on what has happened over the last year. The failure of public policy that turned the Covid -19 pandemic into a humanitarian crisis needs to be examined carefully.

The experiences of people who have been pushed to the margins must be acknowledged, even if justice seems cut off from the reality of today’s India. “The horror, torment and indignity of hunger, even in a pandemic, even during a lockdown, are entirely preventable. To save its people from this ...